Brokerages Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.18). Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Derycz Kessler bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 389,356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TELL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,897,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,114,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a market cap of $889.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.62. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

