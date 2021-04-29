Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Short Interest Down 90.9% in April

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rosetta Genomics stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading on Thursday. 2,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,052. Rosetta Genomics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Rosetta Genomics alerts:

Rosetta Genomics Company Profile

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.