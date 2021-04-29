Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 534,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $303.99 million and a PE ratio of 243.03. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74.
In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
About Sharps Compliance
Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.
