Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ROYMY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

