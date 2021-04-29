Paparazzi (PAZZI) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Paparazzi has a market cap of $14,360.70 and $61.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded 12% higher against the dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00067337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00020142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00078425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00818344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

