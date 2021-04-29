Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $2.37. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $9.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

C traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.84. 20,533,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,930,164. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30. The firm has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.