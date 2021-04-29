Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Country Garden stock remained flat at $$30.93 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.57. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estae properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

