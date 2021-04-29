1inch Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $846.15 million and approximately $228.79 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch coin can now be purchased for about $5.40 or 0.00010082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch (CRYPTO:1INCH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,671,623 coins. 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

1inch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

