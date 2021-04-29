DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post sales of $482.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $476.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.70 million. DexCom reported sales of $405.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $421.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.85. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,660 shares of company stock worth $17,396,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

