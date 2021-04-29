Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teck Resources stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. 4,213,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.