Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Teck Resources stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.93. 4,213,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.