Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OII traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.60.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OII. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

