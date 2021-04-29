$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.