Strong (STRONG) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $139.13 or 0.00261334 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00281604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.91 or 0.01113656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $379.11 or 0.00712084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.30 or 0.99825943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

