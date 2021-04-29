Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.74 Million

Brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to announce sales of $62.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.76 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $61.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $251.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $253.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $259.49 million, with estimates ranging from $253.29 million to $265.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Univest Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Univest Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:UVSP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.75. 92,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $28,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,010 shares of company stock worth $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,459,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

