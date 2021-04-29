Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce sales of $206.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $198.83 million to $217.18 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $231.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $863.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $835.20 million to $903.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $933.95 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $985.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

FRT traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,174. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,527,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.