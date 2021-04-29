$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,085,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $66.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.