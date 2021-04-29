Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Short Interest Update

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of Kissei Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$21.10 during trading hours on Thursday. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
