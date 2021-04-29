Short Interest in Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Decreases By 60.5%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,294,000 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the March 31st total of 5,809,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 77.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.85. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

