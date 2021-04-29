Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

VNO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.28. 1,170,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 158.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.87. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

