Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 million.
Shares of Boxlight stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 4,699,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.84.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.
Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions
Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.