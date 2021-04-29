Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 million-$31 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.08 million.

Shares of Boxlight stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 4,699,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.84.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Wednesday.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

