STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.46. 4,191,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on STM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

