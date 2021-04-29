$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to announce $93.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the lowest is $92.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $390.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 197,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,460. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

