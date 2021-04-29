$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) to announce $93.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the lowest is $92.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $390.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 197,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,460. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.