Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.
BSX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.
BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.61.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
