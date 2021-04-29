Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

BSX traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,807,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.61.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,815. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

