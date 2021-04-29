Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.45

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MXCHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.10.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

