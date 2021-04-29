Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in April

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTTWF traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. Metro has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.