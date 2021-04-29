Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 53.0% in April

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the March 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MTTWF traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.00. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. Metro has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.
Metro Company Profile
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.