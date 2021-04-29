Baidu (BIDU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/26/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

4/21/2021 – Baidu had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

4/15/2021 – Baidu had its price target lowered by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from $325.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

3/29/2021 – Baidu was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/23/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $383.00 to $385.00.

3/1/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Baidu had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $290.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $212.29. 6,089,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,679,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

