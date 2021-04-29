RAMP (RAMP) One Day Volume Tops $24.17 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One RAMP coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $143.54 million and approximately $24.17 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00822663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00097534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

