Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.
NYSE:BHE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 231,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,530.73 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.
BHE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Benchmark Electronics Company Profile
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.