Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:BHE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 231,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,393. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,530.73 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

