Analysts Expect Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.15). Loop Industries posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Loop Industries.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the third quarter worth $257,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Loop Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOOP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.45. 89,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,549. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.40 million, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

