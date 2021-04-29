$77.07 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report sales of $77.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services reported sales of $70.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.06 million to $327.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $346.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. 36,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,428. The company has a market cap of $178.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

