OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,743,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,872. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,999,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

