Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%.

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 53,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,424. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.