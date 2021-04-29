SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.10 million-$373.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.21 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.
SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.60.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 98,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,553. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25.
In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
