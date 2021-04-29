SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.10 million-$373.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.21 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 98,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,553. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

