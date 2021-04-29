Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) Critical Comparison

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Forestar Group and Gadsden Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forestar Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forestar Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Forestar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forestar Group and Gadsden Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forestar Group $931.80 million 1.34 $60.80 million $1.21 20.99 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 504.17 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Forestar Group and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forestar Group 6.53% 6.92% 3.56% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Forestar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Forestar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Forestar Group has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forestar Group beats Gadsden Properties on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc. sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

