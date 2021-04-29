MoonTools Trading Up 14.9% This Week (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. MoonTools has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $102,060.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for about $115.87 or 0.00216219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonTools alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.66 or 0.00279278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $600.34 or 0.01120272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00026501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.83 or 0.00716248 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.65 or 1.00049468 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MoonTools Coin Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.