Analysts Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 162,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,908. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.45. American Software has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $686.87 million, a PE ratio of 103.46 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

In other American Software news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $331,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,089 shares of company stock valued at $737,735. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

