Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Short Interest Down 51.1% in April

Alcanna Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
Shares of Alcanna stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 1,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,274. Alcanna has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24.
Alcanna Company Profile
