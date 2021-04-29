Investors Purchase High Volume of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Call Options (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,052 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,693% compared to the average volume of 226 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. 1,970,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,949. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MUFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

