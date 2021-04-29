Insider Buying: International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) CFO Buys 55,208 Shares of Stock

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) CFO Jason Sunstein purchased 55,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $70,666.24.

Jason Sunstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, April 4th, Jason Sunstein bought 46,000 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $63,940.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Jason Sunstein acquired 20,600 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,810.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Jason Sunstein purchased 20,450 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,630.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jason Sunstein purchased 20,463 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,783.38.

On Thursday, February 18th, Jason Sunstein purchased 54,437 shares of International Land Alliance stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $65,324.40.

ILAL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,043. International Land Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

