General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,055,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,817,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

