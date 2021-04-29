Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.
Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.
About Grifols
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
