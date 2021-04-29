Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Grifols has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grifols by 242.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

