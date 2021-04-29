$0.54 EPS Expected for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 40,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,996. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $595.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

