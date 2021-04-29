$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. DHT posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist began coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,196,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,164. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

