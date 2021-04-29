Brokerages Anticipate Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Post $1.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) to announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education reported earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $109.58. 240,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

