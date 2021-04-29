Callisto Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $127,259.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $30.51 million and $127,259.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.58 or 0.05150783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00064432 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 95.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

