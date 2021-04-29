Fuse Network Trading Up 21.1% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00066347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.46 or 0.00279073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.67 or 0.01115964 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.47 or 0.00716019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,535.82 or 0.99961459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

