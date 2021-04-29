Origin Protocol Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $510.78 million and $122.83 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00003372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00079144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.61 or 0.00820838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00097997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

