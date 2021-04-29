AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.

Shares of AXT stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $10.55. 906,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,024. The company has a market capitalization of $445.06 million, a P/E ratio of -350.88 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial upped their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

