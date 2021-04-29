Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). Inseego reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

INSG traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,116. Inseego has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Inseego by 77.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 216,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Inseego by 52.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego during the first quarter worth $171,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inseego by 22.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 282.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

