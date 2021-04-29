Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Brightcove’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Brightcove stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,365. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $626.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

